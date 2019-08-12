UrduPoint.com
French Ministers Seek Inquiry Into Disgraced Epstein

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 05:10 PM

French ministers seek inquiry into disgraced Epstein

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :Two French government ministers called Monday for an investigation into the alleged child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, saying a US inquiry had exposed links between the disgraced financier and France.

Epstein, whose suicide in jail over the weekend has outraged his alleged victims, owned an apartment in Paris and had been in the city just before his arrest in New York last month.

"The American investigation has turned up links with France," Equality Minister Marlene Schiappa said in a joint statement with French child welfare minister Adrien Taquet.

The ministers did not provide any details of the alleged France links.

Epstein, 66, was accused of raping and sexually exploiting dozens of young girls for years, and of also providing teenage victims for friends and acquaintances.

