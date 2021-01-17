French Muslim council nears accord on 'principles' sought by Macron

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Muslim leaders in France have proposed a new "charter of principles" requested by President Emmanuel Macron in his bid to eradicate sectarianism and extremism, with an agreement from the country's Muslim federations possible as soon as Sunday.

Macron urged the French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM) to devise the charter in November.

His government has embarked on a crackdown against extremist mosques and associations, and plans to remove the roughly 300 imams in France sent to teach from Turkey, Morocco and Algeria.

But several member federations of the CFCM have criticised the idea of a charter declaring islam compatible with French law and values -- the first step toward creating a national certification council for imams (CNI).

On Saturday, however, CFCM president Mohammed Moussaoui and his two vice presidents hammered out an accord in a meeting with Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, which was submitted to the council's federations for signatures on Sunday.

"I commend the work undertaken by the French Muslim community," Darmanin said on Twitter.