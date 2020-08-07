UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Must 'stand Firm' Against Virus: Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 05:10 PM

French must 'stand firm' against virus: minister

Paris, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :France's health minister urged citizens to "stand firm" and wear their face masks even in the midst of a heatwave that hit as the country's coronavirus figures trended upward.

The number of people testing positive for the virus was rising by 30 percent per week, Olivier Veran said, double the rate of increase in testing.

"The French people must stand firm," the minister said on BFMTV, asked about widespread grumbling over mask-wearing in temperatures hovering around 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in parts of the country.

Veran was visiting an elderly care home in southwest France, where he also warned about the dangers of using virus-spreading fans to cool enclosed spaces.

Masks are obligatory indoors in public places in France, and also outdoors in some cities and regions that have taken additional steps in the face of worrying viral spread.

The minister said France would soon be conducting 600,000 tests per week -- which is less than one percent of its population of 67 million.

Every week 100,000 more tests were conducted than the week before, he said, but this "does not explain why the (infection) figures are on the rise.

" France is now confirming over 1,500 new cases per day.

"We have to be extremely careful in companies, in care homes, at family reunions, festive gatherings, in restaurants, on the beach... we have to be vigilant everywhere," cautioned Veran.

French President Emmanuel Macron will gather his defense and national security council in the coming days for a regular meeting to review the coronavirus situation.

Macron and key ministers will evaluate stocks of face masks, gloves and medicines, said Veran, as well as hospital and care home capacity.

"It is a chance to take stock and if needed take other measures depending on the evolution of the epidemic situation." On Thursday, Norway said people travelling from France and a handful of other European countries would have to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival, citing an epidemic trend that "is moving in the wrong direction".

The latest national figures released by France's health ministry Thursday showed 1,604 new cases identified in 24 hours, with 141 new hospital admissions and 21 new patients in intensive care.

"Even on holiday, even in summer, the virus is still circulating actively," the ministry warned in a statement.

Related Topics

France Norway Stocks Family From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Huawei and 5G industrial Partners Launched The Fir ..

30 seconds ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 61,978 addition ..

12 minutes ago

IHC forms larger bench for hearing of Kulbhushan J ..

35 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar says he will eat grass but will incr ..

47 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University holds M.Phil, PhD exa ..

2 minutes ago

Lebanese President Not Ruling Out Foreign Forces' ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.