UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French National Arrested In Bali For Meth, Guns Possession

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 05:40 PM

French national arrested in Bali for meth, guns possession

Denpasar, Indonesia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :A French man has been arrested on the Indonesian resort island of Bali for alleged possession of illegal drugs and guns, police said on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old French national, identified by his initials R J H B, was arrested on Monday after police received a tip-off that he was involved in drug trafficking.

Police said he attempted to resist arrest, and later found nearly five grams of crystal methamphetamine and three guns -- a rifle with a stabilizer, a Makarov pistol and a revolver -- at his home.

They also found more than two dozen bullets.

"(These guns) are very prone to misuse, especially because the suspect is a drug user.

If he loses control, the guns could be dangerous," Bali police chief Putu Jayan Danu Putra told journalists Wednesday.

The suspect has lived in Bali for years, police said, speaking fluent Indonesian and working in the property business.

He has now been charged with possession of illegal drugs and guns, and could face up to 20 years in prison and a Rp 8 billion ($560,000) fine if found guilty.

Indonesia has some of the toughest drugs law in the world, including the death penalty for traffickers.

Reached by AFP, the French embassy in Jakarta declined to comment.

Related Topics

World Police Business Drugs Fine Jakarta Man Makarov Billion

Recent Stories

GHQ of Armed Forces celebrates graduation of 14th ..

1 minute ago

Amjad Sabri’s daughter makes heart-wrenching bir ..

4 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo transports first batch of Pfizer ..

15 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler organises Sharjah Museums Authority

31 minutes ago

PM says police have pivotal role in uplifting the ..

33 minutes ago

IHC adjourns bail plea of accused Faisal Shaheen i ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.