UrduPoint.com

French Netflix Show 'Call My Agent' Nets International Emmy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 09:40 AM

French Netflix show 'Call My Agent' nets International Emmy

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :French showbiz comedy 'Call My Agent' won an award at the International Emmy's Monday after riding a wave of popularity on the global streaming giant Netflix.

Launched in France in 2015 under the title "Ten Percent," the show has become an international hit as "Call My Agent," charting the ups and downs of the lives of actors and their agents in Paris.

The International Emmy for best comedy was awarded to the fourth season of the show, which began as an idea by former agent Dominique Besnehard.

The writers and producers were in New York for the awards, which are given to the best television shows produced outside of the United States.

On the red carpet in New York, producer Michel Feller admitted that "the Netflix broadcast of the four seasons has allowed us, with a production that we could say is local, to be seen in more than 200 territories".

"Today there are almost 20 remakes that have either been signed, are in production or have been filmed," in countries as diverse as Canada and India, he said.

Related Topics

India Showbiz Canada France Paris New York United States 2015 TV Best Netflix

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2021

16 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 23rd November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 23rd November 2021

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Fund for Devel ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Fund for Development&#039;s Executive Commit ..

9 hours ago
 Slovakia Becomes World Leader in COVID Infections ..

Slovakia Becomes World Leader in COVID Infections Per 100,000 Citizens - Reports

9 hours ago
 Turkish Human Rights Activists Awarded Finnish Gov ..

Turkish Human Rights Activists Awarded Finnish Government's Gender Equality Priz ..

9 hours ago
 Biden Says His Family Praying for Victims of Deadl ..

Biden Says His Family Praying for Victims of Deadly Waukesha Car-Ramming Inciden ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.