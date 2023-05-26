UrduPoint.com

French Oil Giant Defends Strategy After Police Teargas Climate Protesters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2023 | 05:10 PM

French oil giant defends strategy after police teargas climate protesters

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :French energy giant TotalEnergies defended its strategy Friday after police teargassed climate activists outside its annual assembly and the French government urged the firm to speed up the switch to renewable energy.

The demonstration caps a series of tumultuous shareholder meetings at major corporations in Europe as activists step up pressure on companies to reduce their carbon footprints.

"The climate is at the heart of our concerns," TotalEnergies chief executive Patrick Pouyanne told a few hundred attendees in a concert hall in the French capital.

He said his group has done more than others to invest in renewables.

But as world oil demand is growing and "if TotalEnergies doesn't respond to this demand, others will do it for us".

French police earlier in the morning used tear gas to disperse protesters who had managed to sit on the ground in front of the venue, the Salle Pleyel, but ignored three warnings to move.

Pouyanne said he regretted having to "take exceptional measures both in calling in the police and in strictly controlling access to this assembly".

A couple of hundred protesters, however, remained on either side of the street blocked off by police outside the venue, as shareholders entered the hall.

The police said four people had been detained.

"All we want is to knock down Total," protesters chanted.

In reference to rising global temperatures, they also bellowed: "One, two and three degrees, we have Total to thank".

Some poured a black liquid over their heads.

Related Topics

Assembly World Police Europe Oil Gas All Government

Recent Stories

Finance Minister, US Envoy exchange views on matte ..

Finance Minister, US Envoy exchange views on matters of mutual interest

6 minutes ago
 OPPO Announces Kaká as Global Brand Ambassador fo ..

OPPO Announces Kaká as Global Brand Ambassador for its UEFA Champions League Pa ..

10 minutes ago
 Emirati Engineer named UAE Liaison on behalf of CO ..

Emirati Engineer named UAE Liaison on behalf of COP28 Presidency at United Natio ..

28 minutes ago
 International credit rating agency Fitch affirms R ..

International credit rating agency Fitch affirms Ras Al Khaimah’s &#039;A&#039 ..

2 hours ago
 Maleeka Bokhari's PTI exit sparks online buzz

Maleeka Bokhari's PTI exit sparks online buzz

2 hours ago
 Only six cases out of 499 will be taken up by mili ..

Only six cases out of 499 will be taken up by military courts: Rana Sanaullah

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.