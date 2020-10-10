UrduPoint.com
French Open At A Glance - Day 13

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 02:10 AM

French Open at a glance - Day 13

Paris, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :French Open at a glance on Friday, the 13th day of the 2020 championship at Roland Garros: Headlines + Nadal and Djokovic to meet for fourth time in French Open final + Djokovic fends off Tsitsipas in five sets + Nadal sweeps into 13th Paris final + Swiatek beaten in last four of doubles Top results Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x5) 6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 4-6, 6-1 Rafael Nadal (ESP x2) bt Diego Schwartzman (ARG x12) 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (7/0) Who's saying what "I remember I just played good tennis, but I don't remember a lot actually because it was four years ago. But tomorrow is going to be totally different story." -- Iga Swiatek says her win over Sofia Kenin at the 2016 French Open junior event will have no bearing on Saturday's final "I feel like I'm ready. I also feel like I don't have to win. I'm pretty okay with both scenarios." -- Win or lose, Swiatek says she will reflect fondly on a "great run in singles" "It's always incredible to play here and this is a very special moment." -- Rafael Nadal on reaching a 13th French Open final "The beginning in every single match I play against Rafa, it's always, like, 25 minutes and it's 1-all.

" -- Diego Schwartzman on the protracted struggle of facing the 12-time Roland Garros champion "I'm not going to say who is the better. But I can say the most beautiful thing about these three guys is how different are these guys on court and outside the court. They are really different." -- Schwartzman on the contrasting styles of Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer "I can't predict the future, no? The only thing I know is to play against Novak, I need to play my best." -- Nadal isn't convinced his past triumphs over Djokovic will play any factor in their latest showdown.

"Honestly, play at 11:00 in the evening with that cold the other night is tough. In some way little bit dangerous for the body, especially for an old body like my one." -- Nadal alludes to the fact he is no longer the fresh-faced teenager who took the tournament by storm on his debut in 2005 "Here, it's obviously him (Nadal). It's his house with all the titles he's won." -- Novak Djokovic, when asked who is the favourite for the title "I believe my body was not ready, physically I wasn't there."-- Stefanos Tsitsipas said an injury he sustained in Rome resurfaced in the fifth set

