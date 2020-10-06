French Open at a glance - Day 9

Paris, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :French Open at a glance on Monday, the ninth day of the 2020 championship at Roland Garros: Headlines + Djokovic into 14th Roland Garros quarter-final + Kvitova returns to last eight + Kenin ends French hopes Top results Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Karen Khachanov (RUS x15) 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x5) bt Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x18) 6-3, 7-6 (11/9), 6-2 Petra Kvitova (CZE x7) bt Zhang Shuai (CHN) 6-2, 6-4 Sofia Kenin (USA x4) bt Fiona Ferro (FRA) 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 Sidelines Do you deliver? -- Germany's Laura Siegemund reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final after ordering a plate of food to be delivered to her on court.

The 32-year-old said she had found it difficult to find anything to eat before her match against Spain's Paula Badosa despite being in Paris, one of the world's greatest culinary centres.

"I was trying to get some carbs in. I tried the bar. Couldn't get it down really. I tried. So I asked my physio to bring me something else. I just wanted to get some carb, some potato or rice, whatever. You have to listen to the body. The body kind of tells you what you need," said the world number 66.

For mum and dad -- Britain's Emily Webley-Smith played her first Roland Garros this year at the age of 36, losing in the doubles alongside Vivian Heisen.

She dedicated her long-awaited appearance to her mother and father in a moving social media message.

"This is for my parents. For mum who is fighting every day with Parkinson's disease and for dad who starts chemotherapy this week to fight cancer for the third time. My strength and perseverance come from you." Social media 'toxic' for Tsitsipas -- Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas tries to limit his use of social media during Grand Slams, wary of the potential pitfalls and distractions.

"Twitter for example, can be very toxic. Just too much information honestly. You don't want to be thinking about stuff like this when you're on the court," he said.

Tsitsipas v Rublev meet for second time during French Open -- Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev will meet for the second time during the French Open. Their Wednesday quarter-final will follow their Hamburg final duel which took place in Germany on Sunday, September 27, the same day that action was getting underway at Roland Garros.

Pops flop for Thiem -- Dominic Thiem has had to alter his breakfast routine while at the French Open as he can't buy his usual morning cereal in the French capital.

"I don't eat the chocolate pops here. I eat them almost every day at home, because they are like from a special organic shop at home where I love to go. Unfortunately it's only existing at home. At home, I eat it every day." Thiem on Tuesday will face Diego Schwartzman for a place in the semi-finals.

Who's saying what "I think it's a miracle." -- Petra Kvitova on her run to the semi-finals in 2012.

"I miss the tour, I miss the hard court." -- China's Zhang Shuai after her last 16 loss to Petra Kvitova "The tiebreak was where the money was." -- Stefanos Tsitsipas after saving three set points in the second set in his win over Grigor Dimitrov "I'm sorry. I don't think that's my business."-- Tsitsipas refusing to get involved in the controversy over whether or not Alexander Zverev, who had a temperature of 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 Fahrenheit), should have played his fourth round match.