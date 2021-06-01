French Open chief 'sorry and sad' over Osaka withdrawal

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :French tennis federation president Gille Moretton admitted Monday he "was sorry and sad" that Naomi Osaka had decided to withdraw from Roland Garros.

"We are sorry and sad for Naomi Osaka that she has withdrawn from the tournament," said Moretton.

The 23-year-old Japanese star was fined $15,000 on Sunday and threatened with disqualification after she refused to carry out a mandatory news conference following her first round win.

Osaka said she had decided against taking part in any media activity to safeguard her mental health.