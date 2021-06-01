UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Open Chief 'sorry And Sad' Over Osaka Withdrawal

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 01:40 AM

French Open chief 'sorry and sad' over Osaka withdrawal

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :French tennis federation president Gille Moretton admitted Monday he "was sorry and sad" that Naomi Osaka had decided to withdraw from Roland Garros.

"We are sorry and sad for Naomi Osaka that she has withdrawn from the tournament," said Moretton.

The 23-year-old Japanese star was fined $15,000 on Sunday and threatened with disqualification after she refused to carry out a mandatory news conference following her first round win.

Osaka said she had decided against taking part in any media activity to safeguard her mental health.

Related Topics

Tennis Threatened Osaka Sunday Media From Sad

Recent Stories

UAE reaffirms support for all regional, internatio ..

12 minutes ago

Emirates restarts flights to Venice, ups services ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Pakistan revi ..

2 hours ago

Violations of anti-money laundering procedures may ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Luxembourg explore cooperation opportunities ..

2 hours ago

GB CM approves setting up of LG&RD Directorate in ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.