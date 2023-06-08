UrduPoint.com

French Open Day 11: Who Said What

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2023 | 08:30 AM

French Open day 11: Who said what

Paris, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Who said what on the 11th day of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on Wednesday: "Obviously you lose to someone seven times, you feel crappy. It's not fun at all. If I go in believing that I lost the match before it already happens, then I'm never going to win. But obviously when it's over, yeah, it does suck." -- Coco Gauff after losing for the seventh time in seven meetings against Iga Swiatek.

"Carlos is absolutely ready. He wants to play the match, and the small details I cannot tell you!" -- Juan Carlos Ferrero, the coach of Carlos Alcaraz, on Friday's marquee semi-final with Novak Djokovic.

"I don't really know if that was her only option or not, but I know Coco is a nice person, and she wouldn't mean it. Nothing personal. It happens." -- Swiatek after being hit full-on by a powerful, close-up forehand drive from Gauff which sent her crashing to the clay.

"I didn't try to hit her. I was just trying to hit the ball hard in the middle of the court and it happened to hit her. I apologised after, but I think she knows that's part of the game. If you hit a bad ball and you decide to run to the net, there's always a risk that you get hit.

I think when I said sorry, she shook her head, and we had a mutual understanding that that was the only shot I really had." -- Gauff explaining the shot that sent Swiatek sprawling.

"I think I rushed my way back on tour, but that's because I wanted to be ready for the French Open. You know, like all the training and the physical training, maybe I didn't have enough time to prepare for that, but I did my maximum. I did what I could do in a short time period." -- Ons Jabeur, whose clay court season had been compromised by a calf injury, after losing her quarter-final in three sets to Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia.

"A tennis match is like a marathon. It's not 100 metres race.

-- Haddad Maia, the first Brazilian woman in a Grand Slam singles semi-final for 55 years, on saving a match point in the last 32 and then playing for the best part of four hours in the fourth round.

"That was the most difficult year of my life. I love playing tennis and the sport and competition were taken away from me."-- Alexander Zverev on returning to the semi-finals, a year after suffering ankle ligament damage at the same stage of the tournament.

Related Topics

Tennis Marathon Nice Same Brazil Turkish Lira Women All From Best Race Coach Court Love

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Private Academy celebrates Class of 2 ..

Sheikh Zayed Private Academy celebrates Class of 2022-2023

7 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre hosts President of Vat ..

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre hosts President of Vatican’s Pontifical Academy fo ..

9 hours ago
 National Sports Strategy 2031 reflects importance ..

National Sports Strategy 2031 reflects importance UAE leadership places on growt ..

9 hours ago
 Spain Cracks Down on Police Chief Who Offered Extr ..

Spain Cracks Down on Police Chief Who Offered Extra Days Off to Prolific Migrant ..

9 hours ago
 Bilawal making efforts to bring country out of cri ..

Bilawal making efforts to bring country out of crisis: Nayyar

9 hours ago
 Biden to host NATO chief for June 12 talks: WHouse ..

Biden to host NATO chief for June 12 talks: WHouse

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.