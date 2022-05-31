UrduPoint.com

French Open Day 9: Who Said What

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Who said what on the ninth day of the 2022 French Open at Roland Garros on Monday: "He serves good, but he's not John Isner." -- Stefanos Tsitsipas after losing to teenager Holger Rune in the fourth round.

"One-of-a-kind of an opponent I would say. But I can see something different next time with this opponent. I'm pretty convinced I can do way better. This is not where I've maxed out." -- Tsitsipas pledging a different result the next time he meets Rune.

"He's always been my idol growing up. Why I love him so much is basically his game, his transition to the net is very rare. These days you mostly see the players hitting on the baseline, hitting as hard as they can. To watch him play so much more than just strokes, forehand and backhand, it's so inspiring.

" -- Rune on his inspiration, Roger Federer.

"I have no driver licence, so I don't think I would be a good driver. And I'm not this kind of person who likes these fast, dangerous things. I am not even going to roller coasters. So that's not my thing for sure." -- Daria Kasatkina on enjoying Netflix F1 documentary series "Drive to Survive".

"This is me." -- Italy's Camila Giorgi after her all-or-nothing game yielded 37 unforced errors in a 6-2, 6-2 last-16 defeat to Daria Kasatkina "What happened? I was serving and I felt something on the left knee. I hoped it would go away. But it didn't."-- Jannik Sinner on the knee injury which forced him out of his last-16 tie against Andrey Rublev.

