French Open Semi-final Halted As Protester Ties Herself To Net
Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2022 | 01:10 AM
Paris, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :The French Open semi-final between Casper Ruud and Marin Cilic was held up Friday when a protestor ran onto the court and tied herself to the net.
The woman leapt from the Court Philippe Chatrier crowd during the sixth game of the third set.
She wore a shirt which bore the slogan: "We have 1028 days left."She was eventually removed from the court while the players headed back to the locker room.
The match resumed around 15 minutes later.