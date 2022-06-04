French Open semi-final halted as protester ties herself to net

Paris, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :The French Open semi-final between Casper Ruud and Marin Cilic was held up Friday when a protestor ran onto the court and tied herself to the net.

The woman leapt from the Court Philippe Chatrier crowd during the sixth game of the third set.

She wore a shirt which bore the slogan: "We have 1028 days left."She was eventually removed from the court while the players headed back to the locker room.

The match resumed around 15 minutes later.