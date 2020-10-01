French Pacific outpost votes in new independence poll

Noumea, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The French South Pacific territory of New Caledonia votes in a referendum on independence Sunday, with voters expected to reject breaking away from France's control after almost 170 years despite rising support for the move.

The referendum is part of a carefully negotiated de-colonisation plan agreed in 1998, known as the Noumea Accord, designed to put an end to a murderous conflict between the mostly pro-independence indigenous Kanak population, and the descendants of European settlers known as "Caldoches".

That violence in the 1980s culminated in a bloody, drawn-out hostage crisis in 1988 that saw 19 separatists killed on one side, and six police and special forces on the other.

It will be the second time the tropical archipelago goes to the polls to decide on its fate in two years, after a first referendum in 2018 resulted in the maintenance of the status quo with 56.7 percent of the vote.

But the 2018 result still marked a shift towards pro-independence sympathies, raising campaigners' hopes that this time it could manage to break free.

"Do you want New Caledonia to gain its full sovereignty and become independent?" is the question put to voters.

Political observers say a majority "Yes" to independence is unlikely, although there have been no opinion polls to help provide guidance.

"I would be surprised if the Yes-vote won," said Pierre-Christophe Pantz, a Noumea-based expert in geopolitics.

He said, however, that the gap between both camps could narrow if parts of the tens of thousands of voters who abstained last time can be persuaded to join the independence camp.

If independence is rejected, there is the option of another referendum by 2022.

- Atmosphere is 'toxic' - New Caledonia, situated between Australia and Fiji and sometimes called "The Pebble", has 270,000 inhabitants.

It has been French since 1853 and, after Britain's exit from the European Union, is one of the few remaining EU outposts in the region.

The economy's mainstays are the production of metals, especially nickel of which New Caledonia is a major global producer, tourism and financial support from mainland France.

The French government, from more than 16,000 kilometres (10,000 miles) away, subsidises the territory with around 1.5 billion Euros ($1.75 billion) every year, the equivalent of more than 15 percent of New Caledonia's gross domestic product.

If New Caledonia were a country now, it would be in the world's top 30 economies in terms of GDP per capita.

There have been major tensions in the runup to Sunday's vote.

"Today the political atmosphere is toxic and there is no more dialogue," said Philippe Dunoyer, a lawmaker whose party "Caledonia Together" wants to remain French.