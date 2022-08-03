UrduPoint.com

French Parliament Ratifies Sweden, Finland's NATO Bids

Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2022 | 03:10 PM

PARIS, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :France's parliament has ratified Sweden and Finland's accession protocols to join the NATO military alliance.

Both bills ratifying the protocols passed with 209 deputies in favor and 46 against. The Nordic countries, long resistant to joining NATO, sought membership after Russia began its war on Ukraine on Feb. 24. Finland has a long border with Russia.

"I have the honor of defending this text on behalf of the government. Our security has been increased with these memberships," French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Twitter.

With the vote, she added, France joins 20 other NATO member states in ratifying Sweden and Finland's membership.

The two countries were invited to join NATO after Türkiye lifted its veto on their membership following the signing of a trilateral memorandum on June 28.

But Turkish officials have said that if the countries fail to abide by the agreement, Türkiye could still block their membership bids.

