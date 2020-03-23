UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Parliament To Declare Emergency Over Coronavirus Spread

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 12:40 AM

French parliament to declare emergency over coronavirus spread

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :France's two-chamber parliament was set on Sunday to adopt a bill declaring a health emergency in the country to counter the spread of the coronavirus, a move that gives the government greater powers to fight the spread of the disease.

The text was agreed by the upper house Senate and was later in the evening expected to pass its final legislative hurdle by being adopted by the lower house National Assembly dominated by President Emmanuel Macron's ruling party.

The law also allows the government to take measures to support companies and also backs up its decision to delay to second round of municipal elections, saying these should take place in June at the latest.

France has from Tuesday been in a nationwide lockdown, with only essential trips outside the house allowed, to battle the coronavirus that has already killed hundreds and infected thousands more in the country.

The adoption of the text by the Senate, which is controlled by the opposition, was held up by wrangling between the two chambers with the right-wing parties fearing the risk of infringements on civil liberties.

"We are not in agreement on all the points," said the leader of the opposition Republicans in the Senate, Bruno Retailleau. "But we are voting for it as we don't want to hold up the action of the government." In the Senate, the bill was passed by a show of hands.

The text, based on legislation agreed after 2015 terror attacks in France, declares a "state of health emergency" along the lines of a state of emergency declared during a threat to national security.

The emergency lasts for two months from the day of its adoption, although it can be extended by lawmakers.

Only a handful of lawmakers were physically present to pass the legislation with most voting by proxy, in line with the social distancing rules currently in force to fight the coronavirus.

Related Topics

National Assembly Senate Parliament France June Sunday 2015 All From Government Agreement Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves additional AED16 billion stim ..

57 minutes ago

Coronavirus tally reaches to 757 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Ajman Bank offers set of initiatives to support UA ..

3 hours ago

SHRD fully implements remote work system

4 hours ago

FANR’s Board of Management discusses Federal Gov ..

4 hours ago

Etihad Airways flights to Beijing to operate with ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.