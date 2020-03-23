French parliament to declare emergency over coronavirus spread

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :France's two-chamber parliament was set on Sunday to adopt a bill declaring a health emergency in the country to counter the spread of the coronavirus, a move that gives the government greater powers to fight the spread of the disease.

The text was agreed by the upper house Senate and was later in the evening expected to pass its final legislative hurdle by being adopted by the lower house National Assembly dominated by President Emmanuel Macron's ruling party.

The law also allows the government to take measures to support companies and also backs up its decision to delay to second round of municipal elections, saying these should take place in June at the latest.

France has from Tuesday been in a nationwide lockdown, with only essential trips outside the house allowed, to battle the coronavirus that has already killed hundreds and infected thousands more in the country.

The adoption of the text by the Senate, which is controlled by the opposition, was held up by wrangling between the two chambers with the right-wing parties fearing the risk of infringements on civil liberties.

"We are not in agreement on all the points," said the leader of the opposition Republicans in the Senate, Bruno Retailleau. "But we are voting for it as we don't want to hold up the action of the government." In the Senate, the bill was passed by a show of hands.

The text, based on legislation agreed after 2015 terror attacks in France, declares a "state of health emergency" along the lines of a state of emergency declared during a threat to national security.

The emergency lasts for two months from the day of its adoption, although it can be extended by lawmakers.

Only a handful of lawmakers were physically present to pass the legislation with most voting by proxy, in line with the social distancing rules currently in force to fight the coronavirus.