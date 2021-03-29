French pharma firm convicted of manslaughter over weight loss pill deaths

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :A French court on Monday found pharma giant Servier guilty of aggravated deceit and involuntary manslaughter over hundreds of deaths caused by its diabetes and weight loss pill, in one of France's biggest health scandals.

The drug Mediator was on the market for 33 years and used by about five million people before being pulled in 2009 after being linked to serious heart problems -- more than a decade after concerns had first been raised.

The company "weakened people's trust in the health system", the court's presiding judge Sylvie Daunis said as she pronounced the verdict.

"Although they knew about the risks for many years... they never took the necessary measures", she said.

Instead Servier deliberately "misled" consumers, she said, fining it 2.7 million Euros ($3.

2 million) for aggravated deceit, involuntary manslaughter and causing unintentional injury.

The company, which was ordered to pay tens of millions of euros in damages to more than 6,500 plaintiffs, was however cleared of fraud.

The Mediator scandal laid bare the lobbying power of big pharma in France, with Servier currying influence with experts at public health authorities, some of whom were on its payroll.

Servier's former deputy boss, Jean-Philippe Seta, the right-hand man to its late chairman Jacques Servier, was sentenced to a suspended jail sentence of four years and a fine of 90,600 euros.

He was also ordered to pay several million euros in damages.

Four other former pharmaceutical industry executives and health experts were given suspended jail terms for conflict of interest.