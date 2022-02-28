French player Merkle wins Uganda International Badminton Open

(@FahadShabbir)

KAMPALA, Feb. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :French player Arnaud Merkle became the Uganda International Badminton Open 2022 men's singles champion after beating former European junior champion and India's Harshit Aggarwal 21-15, 18-21, 21-16 in the final here on Sunday.

"I am so glad that I have come to Uganda for the first time and lifted the trophy. It has been really hard work before this tournament," Merkle told Xinhua after the game.

The 21-year-old Merkle had dispatched Danylo Bosniuk 18-21, 21-14, 22-20 at the semifinal stage, while Aggarwal ejected Luka Wraber.

In the women's singles, Swiss player Talia Ng who ranked sixth in the tournament defeated Mansi Singh (India) 21-10, 21-12.

In the men's doubles final, Malaysia's Boon Xin Yuan and Wong Tien Ci beat the German pair Jones Ralfy Jansen and Jan Colin Volker.

Another Malaysian pair Kasturi Radhakrishnan and Venosha Radhakrisnan won the women's doubles.

Algeria's Koceila Mammeri and Tanina Violette Mammeri beat Senthil Vel Govindarasu and Venosha Radhakrishnan 19-21, 21-18, 22-20 in the mixed doubles final.

Simon Mugabi, the Chief Executive Officer of the Uganda Badminton Association, described the tournament as a success.

"We had top players from several countries taking part and this gave our players a chance to play against the best," Mugabi said.