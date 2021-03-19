French PM announces limited lockdown for Paris, other regions

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Thursday announced a limited month-long lockdown for Paris and several other regions to combat rising Covid-19 cases, while insisting the measures would not be as strict as in the past.

While non-essential businesses will close and movement outside will be restricted in the affected regions, schools will stay open and outdoor exercise allowed up to 10 kilometres (6 miles) from home, he said.

"We are adopting a third way, a way that should allow braking (of the epidemic) without a locking (people) up," Castex told reporters.