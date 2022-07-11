UrduPoint.com

French PM Survives No-confidence Motion In Parliament

Umer Jamshaid Published July 11, 2022 | 11:40 PM

French PM survives no-confidence motion in parliament

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on Monday survived her first no-confidence vote in parliament, which had been sponsored by the hard-left opposition.

The motion, which would have needed 289 yes-votes to pass, was backed by just 146 of the National Assembly's 577 deputies after close to three hours of debate.

The France Unbowed (LFI) party had brought in the motion against Borne, who heads a minority government, but she appeared out of danger when other opposition parties ruled out backing the initiative even before the vote.

During the debate, the prime minister accused LFI of diverting parliamentary time away from important topics.

"Ladies and gentlemen, today we could be working for the good of the French people," Borne told parliament ahead of the vote.

"Instead, we are debating a no-confidence vote that is based on my alleged intentions, and that stands in the way of parliament's work and therefore of the wish of the French people," she said.

Borne was appointed by President Emmanuel Macron in May, a month before parliamentary elections in which the ruling centrist party lost its majority.

"We will never accept that someone holds power in this country with their only legitimacy being that they were named by the president," senior LFI lawmaker Alexis Corbiere told the Public Senat channel on Monday.

"This is the moment of truth," added the party's parliamentary group's leader, Mathilde Panot.

The point of the vote was "political clarification" as those who did not vote in favour would be identified as "favouring government policies," she added.

Borne, 61, has made clear she intends to rely on the votes of opposition parties to pass legislation, with the right-wing Republicans party seen as crucial to her future.

Support from the 62 Republicans MPs would be enough for the government to pass laws during the lifetime of this parliament.

Related Topics

National Assembly Prime Minister Minority Parliament Vote France May From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

14 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

14 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

2 days ago
 New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candi ..

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister

2 days ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

2 days ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.