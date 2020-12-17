French PM To Isolate After Contact With Covid Case Macron: Office
Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 03:20 PM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :French Prime Minister Jean Castex will self isolate after contact with President Emmanuel Macron who has tested positive for Covid-19, his office said Thursday.
Castex shows no symptom but will no longer be going to the French Senate Thursday to outline his government's vaccine strategy to combat Covid-19, his office said in a statement.