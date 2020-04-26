UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French PM To Present Strategy On Ending Virus Lockdown

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 08:10 AM

French PM to present strategy on ending virus lockdown

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe will on Tuesday present the national strategy for emerging from the coronavirus lockdown, his office told AFP.

His announcement at the National Assembly will be followed by a debate and a vote. An app for tracing contacts of confirmed cases is also due to be unveiled Tuesday.

Seventeen priorities have been identified for gradually bringing the country out of lockdown from May 11.

These include reopening schools, companies returning to work, getting public transport back to normal, the supply of masks and sanitiser, testing policy and support for the elderly.

A dozen ministers will on Monday consult with representatives of local authorities to discuss various options.

France has been under coronavirus restrictions since March 17 and the government faces a delicate balancing act to revive the economy without triggering a resurgence in the epidemic.

Only 39 percent of the French public have confidence in the government's ability to deal effectively with the virus, seven points lower than last week, according to an Ifop poll for the Journal du Dimanche.

The pandemic has killed 22,614 people in France since the start of March, with 369 new deaths recorded in the previous 24 hours, according to official figures released late Saturday, which saw a significant drop in hospital deaths.

Related Topics

National Assembly Prime Minister Vote France March May From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, WFP chief review global fight a ..

6 hours ago

Health Sector launches new app &#039;ALHOSN UAE&#0 ..

7 hours ago

COVID-19 tests break one million mark; recoveries ..

7 hours ago

UAE accelerating cultural cooperation with Jordan, ..

7 hours ago

8 hours ago

360,000 Yemenis benefit from ERC&#039;s Ramadan fo ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.