UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French PM Unveils 160,000 New Jobs Target

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 11:50 AM

French PM unveils 160,000 new jobs target

Paris, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :French Prime Minister Jean Castex pledged Thursday to create 160,000 new jobs in 2021 as his government prepares to unleash a massive spending plan for the coronavirus-hit economy.

The French government has earmarked 100 billion Euros ($120 billion) to counter the devastating impact of the coronavirus at a time when daily virus numbers in France are on the rise again.

The sum, a combination of new spending and tax breaks, is four times the amount France spent over a decade ago to deal with the global financial crisis, and represents a third of its typical annual budget.

"I hope that the recovery plan will create 160,000 jobs in 2021 -- that is our aim," Castex told broadcaster RTL.

"Relaunching the economy and fighting unemployment is the plan's priority objective," said Castex, as France looks to ward off the threat of mass layoffs.

The budget boost is separate from a 750 billion euro European Union plan agreed after acrimonious haggling in July.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Budget France European Union Euro July From Government Billion Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Press: UAE’s timely assistance wins hearts

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 3 September 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Colombian President discuss enh ..

12 hours ago

Dubai launches Global Retirement Programme

13 hours ago

UAE caused 'maximum suffering' for Qataris, UN cou ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.