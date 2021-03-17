UrduPoint.com
French PM Vows To Get AZ Jab 'quickly' If Approval Given

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 02:10 AM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Wednesday vowed he would be vaccinated "very quickly" with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to give the public confidence in the jab if it is ruled as safe by the EU medicines agency.

"In light of what has been happening with AstraZeneca I have decided that it would be wise if I was vaccinated very quickly once the suspension, as I hope, is lifted and all the guarantees are given, to show my fellow citizens that the vaccine is the way out of this crisis and can be taken in all security," he told BFM tv in a live interview.

France, Germany and several other EU countries have suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine as a precaution pending a ruling Thursday by the European Medicines Agency following reports of blood clots.

