UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French PM Wants More Masks As Virus Rebounds

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 10:30 PM

French PM wants more masks as virus rebounds

Montpellier, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :France's prime minister said Tuesday he wanted more masks worn in public places to prevent "a high risk of epidemic resumption" as health authorities warned coronavirus circulation was picking up again.

Visiting the southern city of Montpellier, Jean Castex said the country must act collectively, and "vigorously" to beat back a pandemic that has already claimed more than 30,300 lives in France.

To this end, he will ask local authorities "to extend as far as possible the obligation to wear masks in public spaces." Local authorities have been given the legal authority to impose mask-wearing on citizens.

Masks are already obligatory nationwide on public transport and in enclosed spaces such as shops, banks and government offices.

Some cities and towns have also made them compulsory in certain outdoor spaces, such as along the banks of the Seine River in Paris and around its main tourist hotspots.

Castex said that unless French people acted individually and collectively, "we expose ourselves to a high risk of epidemic resumption that will be difficult to control.

"It will once again put pressure on... hospital services, it will also place pressure on our economy, our education system, our collective and cultural life," he said after taking part in a meeting of President Emmanuel Macron's defence council of senior ministers to discuss the virus.

He also announced that a ban on public gatherings of more than 5,000 people, such as sporting events or concerts, will now run until October 30 and not be lifted at the end of this month as originally planned.

Over the weekend, some 10,000 people flouted the ban to gather for an illegal rave party on a remote mountain plateau in France's least populated department, the Lozere, sparking anger from locals so far spared the worst of the outbreak.

France's health ministry said Monday that 10,800 new coronavirus cases had been identified in the past week, and warned that "circulation of the virus is intensifying, notably among young people and in certain regions such as the metropolitan areas of Paris and Marseille."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education France Young Montpellier Marseille Paris October From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Youth are nation’s wealth, unlimited energy: Mar ..

1 hour ago

PN Rescue & Relief Operation At Dadu

1 hour ago

Modi&#039;s new 72-hour formula to fight COVID-19 ..

1 hour ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Sudanese ministers discuss coo ..

2 hours ago

Beit Al Khair Society spends over AED119.3 million ..

2 hours ago

Arab Youth concur on three priorities as cornersto ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.