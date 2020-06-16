French police fire tear gas at healthcare protest: AFP

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :French police fired tear gas after being pelted with objects during a Paris demonstration led by healthcare workers demanding more investment in the health system, AFP journalists reported.

Doctors, nurses and administrative staff marched without incident in the capital and other French cities to demand the government keep its promise to overhaul France's hospital system in response to the coronavirus crisis.

But when demonstrators arrived in front of the Les Invalides complex in central Paris, protesters clad in black set fire to a vehicle and pelted the police with projectiles, chanting "everybody hates the police.

" In response police fired tear gas and charged, in a tense and chaotic scenes.

"Violent groups are trying to escalate tensions at the peaceful demonstration held by healthcare workers," police headquarters in Paris tweeted.

By 1400 GMT, 16 people had been arrested.

Healthcare workers have long complained about low salaries and insufficient staff at French hospitals, leading to a series of strikes over the past year to demand funding increases.

The French health care system has been under severe pressure due to the coronavirus epidemic although officials insist it has largely withstood the challenge.

