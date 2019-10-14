French police hold five over deadly knife attack: sources

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :French police on Monday detained five people linked to an employee at the Paris police headquarters who killed four colleagues in a knife attack earlier this month, sources said.

Police staged raids at three locations in the northern suburbs of Paris, judicial sources and those close to the investigation said, confirming a report by the broadcaster RTL.

Mickael Harpon, a 45-year-old computer expert, stabbed to death four colleagues at the police headquarters on October 3 before being shot and killed.