French Police Imposed Over 4,000 Fines Wednesday For Violating Lockdown Rules: Minister Sjw/spm

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 01:00 AM

French police imposed over 4,000 fines Wednesday for violating lockdown rules: minister sjw/spm

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :French police handed out over 4,000 fines Wednesday on people for violating an order to stay at home, on the first full day of a lockdown aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

"Since this morning, we have begun procedures and 4,095 people were booked (for violating the rules)," Interior Minister Christophe Castaner told TF1 television. "The fine was 35 Euros yesterday, and now from today is 135 euros and it can go up to 375 euros. It should be a factor that dissuades people," he added.

From midday on Tuesday, people in France have been unable to go outside except on essential trips, for which they must sign a document stating where they are going.

