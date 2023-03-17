French police move to clear parliament protesters: AFP

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :French police intervened to clear demonstrators from a central Paris square Thursday where a crowd of thousands had gathered in front of parliament to protest President Emmanuel Macron's pensions reform.

Lines of police with shields and batons drawn advanced towards the Place de la Concorde, while others fired water cannon after a blaze was lit in the middle of the square.

The officers charged and used tear gas to push the protesters back across the square and away from a bridge leading to the National Assembly, AFP journalists saw.

Police said they made eight arrests.

Most of the demonstrators had already left the square by 8:30 pm (1930 GMT), dispersing in nearby streets, AFP correspondents saw.