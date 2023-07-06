Open Menu

French Police Probing Death During Marseille Riots

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Marseille, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Authorities on Wednesday probed the death of a man who may have been felled by a police rubber bullet during riots in Marseille, as France counts the cost of its most intense urban violence in nearly two decades.

Prosecutors in Marseille, a southern port wracked by some of the worst clashes, said a 27-year-old man riding a scooter had been found dead overnight Saturday to Sunday and was believed to have suffered a heart attack.

Prosecutor Dominique Laurens said he had opened an investigation into "a death involving the use of a weapon", that appeared to be consistent with a projectile known as a "flashball".

If confirmed, the death would be the first reported during the week-long riots, which were sparked by the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old teenager of North African origin during a traffic stop in a Paris suburb on June 27.

In northeastern France, a family has filed a complaint accusing security forces of "intentional violence" on Friday that has left their 25-year-old son fighting for his life in hospital.

Security guard Aimene Bahouh was driving with his window open going to fill up with petrol after work when he "was hit by a projectile" in the head, a family member who asked not to be named told AFP.

The relative and the family lawyer said elite RAID police officers had fired projectiles known as "bean bags" after coming under a barrage of rocks from rioters.

France's IGPN police inspectorate at Metz is investigating the case.

