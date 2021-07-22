UrduPoint.com
French Police Targeted In Class-action Over Racial Profiling

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :A group of NGOs filed a class-action lawsuit against the French state on Thursday over alleged racial profiling by the police, an issue that has poisoned relations between the police and minority youths.

In January, six NGOs, including Human Rights Watch and the French branch of Amnesty International, had warned they would take legal action if the government did not take steps to end what they called discriminatory identity checks within four months.

On Thursday, they said they were moving ahead with their complaint to the Council of State, France's highest administrative court, after receiving no response from the authorities.

The NGOs said they were inspired to act by a landmark class-action lawsuit filed by blacks and latinos against the city of New York in 2008.

After a nine-week trial, a Federal judge in 2013 ordered New York police to halt racial profiling and "stop-and-frisk" searches, leading to a drastic drop in cases of alleged discrimination.

Issa Coulibaly, president of the Pazapas Belleville NGO, one of the six behind the French lawsuit, said constantly being asked to show ID had a profound impact on minority youths.

"It's something that comes up very often in the personal stories of young men particularly," he said, noting that it created "a feeling of exclusion, and the impression of not being completely French because they are being treated differently."

