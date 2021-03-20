UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Police's MDMA Haul Was Actually Strawberry Sweets

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 12:40 AM

French police's MDMA haul was actually strawberry sweets

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :A major haul of the drug MDMA announced by the Paris police this week has turned out to be nothing more sinister than strawberry candy, sources said Friday.

The Paris police headquarters said on Twitter on Wednesday that it had a "fruitful investigation" of "a narcotics packaging workshop (MDMA, ecstasy) which supplied clandestine parties".

The police said their drug haul was worth around a million Euros ($1.2 million).

The tweet was accompanied by photos showing pink powder and small pink pills in sachets.

However toxicological tests carried out on Thursday concluded that the powder seized in an apartment in Saint-Ouen, a suburb just north of Paris, was a "neutral powder, not related to narcotics or poisonous substances," the local prosecutor's office told AFP.

In fact the suspicious substance was just "crushed Tagada strawberry" sweets, of the kind produced by Haribo, according to a source close to the enquiry.

Related Topics

Police Twitter Paris Million

Recent Stories

WHO renews backing for AstraZeneca Covid jab

5 minutes ago

Pakistan to raise its objections on Pakal Dul, Low ..

5 minutes ago

Blackmore is racing's queen of hearts after Chelte ..

5 minutes ago

WHO's Tedros Warns of Worrying Trend as COVID-19 C ..

7 minutes ago

White House Says US to Take More Steps Against Rus ..

7 minutes ago

Ex-France fly-half Trinh-Duc heading to Bordeaux-B ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.