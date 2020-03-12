UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Polynesia Has First Confirmed Coronavirus Case In S Pacific

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 09:30 AM

French Polynesia has first confirmed coronavirus case in S Pacific

Papeete, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :A member of France's parliament representing French Polynesia is the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in the South Pacific, officials said Wednesday.

Maina Sage began feeling ill on Monday, two days after returning to the French pacific territory from France, the territory's president Edouard Fritch said.

Sage was in self-isolation at her home and her symptoms were not considered serious, officials said.

The authorities did not say how she caught the virus. On February 26 she met with the French Culture Minister Franck Riester, who was later confirmed to have the disease.

There have been two confirmed cases of coronavirus in the US state of Hawaii, but none others reported on Pacific islands, with suspected cases in the Marshall Islands, Fiji, Tonga and Palau all testing negative.

New Zealand has had five confirmed cases, but no fatalities.

The geographic isolation and under-resourced health facilities on many Pacific island nations mean they are particularly vulnerable to infectious outbreaks.

The devastating impact was seen late last year when a measles epidemic in Samoa killed 83 people, most of them babies and toddlers.

As a result, Pacific nations have introduced some of the world's toughest travel restrictions to combat coronavirus, including the Marshalls this week banning all inbound air travellers to the archipelago.

Related Topics

World Parliament France Palau Tonga Marshall Islands Samoa Fiji February All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

10 minutes ago

India suspends visas to contain the spread of COVI ..

9 hours ago

KSA announces recovery of first coronavirus-infect ..

9 hours ago

Fujairah charity allocates over AED49 million for ..

9 hours ago

Pakistan's economic fundamentals strong to absorb ..

10 hours ago

UAE launches website for latest updates on coronav ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.