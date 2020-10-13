UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Polynesia Presidents Tests Positive For COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 05:30 PM

French Polynesia presidents tests positive for COVID-19

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :French Polynesia's president Edouard Fritch said on Tuesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 after his visit to France.

Despite knowing about the travel risks, he went on the trip to France to "deal with a range of issues of importance to French Polynesia," according to a government statement.

The president followed the travel protocol for Tahiti and tested negative three days before returning from France, the statement said.He met French Prime Minister Jean Castex and President Emmanuel Macron during his stay in France, it said.

French Polyensia saw a new wave of COVID-19 outbreak, with its total number of cases approaching 2,800, of which 633 were active.

The country reopened its border in July and abolished mandatory isolation requirements with the intention of reviving tourism and economy.

Related Topics

Prime Minister France Visit July Border From Government

Recent Stories

7,348 major disaster events claimed 1.23 million l ..

47 seconds ago

PM to inaugurate Tigar Force portal on Saturday, s ..

15 minutes ago

Executive office sheds light on Age-friendly city& ..

16 minutes ago

Malakand university announces online survey of mal ..

9 minutes ago

9 gamblers arrested in faisalabad

9 minutes ago

Russian Environment Watchdog Found No Critical Bre ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.