French Polynesia presidents tests positive for COVID-19

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :French Polynesia's president Edouard Fritch said on Tuesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 after his visit to France.

Despite knowing about the travel risks, he went on the trip to France to "deal with a range of issues of importance to French Polynesia," according to a government statement.

The president followed the travel protocol for Tahiti and tested negative three days before returning from France, the statement said.He met French Prime Minister Jean Castex and President Emmanuel Macron during his stay in France, it said.

French Polyensia saw a new wave of COVID-19 outbreak, with its total number of cases approaching 2,800, of which 633 were active.

The country reopened its border in July and abolished mandatory isolation requirements with the intention of reviving tourism and economy.