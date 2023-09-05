French President Macron to visit Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh , Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to visit Bangladesh on Sept. 10, Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

This will be the first time a French president visits the South Asian nation in 33 years.

Prior to his Bangladesh visit, Macron will be in India for the G-20 summit scheduled for Sept. 9-10.

"The two leaders are expected to witness signing a couple of bilateral instruments and hold a joint press briefing," a Foreign Ministry statement said.

The French Embassy in Dhaka confirmed the visit on its social media accounts.

"It will also be an opportunity to deepen our bilateral relations with a country that is experiencing rapid economic growth and seeking to diversify its partnerships," the embassy said.

"Since the country is particularly vulnerable to climate change, the president will recall France's determination to stand by Bangladesh on its humanitarian front, in particular in the face of regular floods," it added.