Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Paris' top prosecutor on Sunday called for all four police investigated over the beating of a black music producer to face charges and for three of them to be held in custody as the probe continues.

Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz said the case over the beating of Michel Zecler would now be handed to an investigating magistrate who would decide on charges and detention measures.

Three police suspected of involvement in the beating should remain in custody, he said, while a fourth, who arrived on the scene later and fired a tear gas canister, should be freed under conditions.