French prosecutors release man questioned over Nantes cathedral fire

Rennes, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :A 39-year-old man questioned by police in connection with the fire that ripped through the gothic cathedral in the western French city of Nantes on Saturday has been released, prosecutors said on Sunday.

The man who worked at the cathedral had been set free "without charge", prosecutor Pierre Sennes told AFP, confirming a report in local daily Presse-Ocean.