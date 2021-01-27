UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Prosecutors Seek Air France, Airbus Trial Over 2009 Crash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 11:10 PM

French prosecutors seek Air France, Airbus trial over 2009 crash

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :France's general prosecutor's office will seek a manslaughter trial against Air France and planemaker Airbus over the 2009 crash of a flight from Rio de Janeiro to Paris that killed all 228 people on board, a legal source said Wednesday.

A Paris appeals court is set to rule on March 4 whether the two companies should face trial over the disaster, which investigators determined was caused in part by faulty speed monitoring equipment.

Flight AF447 plunged into the Atlantic Ocean during a storm on June 1, 2009, the deadliest crash in Air France's history.

It took two years to find the wreckage of the Airbus A330 jet, which was eventually located by remote-controlled submarines at a depth of 3,900 metres (13,000 feet).

The request by the general prosecutor's office, which answers to the Justice Ministry, goes beyond the initial demand by the Paris prosecutor that only Air France face manslaughter charges.

Both contest a 2019 decision to drop the charges by the two investigating magistrates assigned to the case, who said the pilots were confronted with a situation they could not have anticipated.

But prosecutors have accused Air France of negligence for insufficent training on how to react in case of malfunction of the Pitot tubes, which enable pilots to monitor their speed.

Relatives of the victims, representing 34 nationalities, also claim to have evidence that the Pitot tubes frosted over on the flight, a potential problem that Airbus knew about.

Related Topics

Storm France Rio De Janeiro Paris March June 2019 All From Court

Recent Stories

DP World and UNICEF announce global partnership to ..

1 minute ago

FOCP to eliminate cervical cancer: Jawaher Al Qasi ..

31 minutes ago

Biden's UN Envoy Pick Calls for 'Reengagement' wit ..

32 minutes ago

French Gov't Considers Tough Lockdown to Contain C ..

32 minutes ago

Yellen notes 'importance' of US-UK relationship

32 minutes ago

Turin mayor guilty of negligence for deadly Juvent ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.