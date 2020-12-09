UrduPoint.com
French Prosecutors Seek Prison Term For Sarkozy In Graft Trial

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 12:10 AM

French prosecutors seek prison term for Sarkozy in graft trial

Paris, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Prosecutors in the graft trial of French ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy on Tuesday called for him to be sentenced to a prison term of four years, two of which should be suspended.

The 65-year-old rightwinger, the country's first modern head of state to appear in the dock, is accused of trying to bribe a judge with a plum retirement job in exchange for inside information on an inquiry into his campaign finances.

