UrduPoint.com

French Public Spending Watchdog Warns About Post-Covid Debt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2022 | 03:50 PM

French public spending watchdog warns about post-Covid debt

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :France's public accounts watchdog warned Wednesday about the state of the country's finances, which have deteriorated dramatically in the last two years due to a massive Covid-19 rescue package, tax cuts and spending commitments.

The influential Cour des comptes, which acts as a state auditor, forecast in its annual report that public debt would increase by 560 billion Euros ($640 billion) between the end of 2019 and the end of 2022.

Most of the rise -- which will take total debt to an equivalent of 113 percent of GDP -- was down to Covid-19 after President Emmanuel Macron promised to spend "whatever it costs" to save the economy.

"This considerable effort will weigh long-term on the deficit and public debt, the reduction of which will require unprecedented efforts to control public spending," the watchdog said.

The rescue package and other state spending had left France with some of the most unbalanced public accounts among the 19 EU countries that use the euro, the Cour des comptes said.

According to its calculations, only Italy was worse off than France, which was in a similar position to Belgium and Spain.

France is "among the group of countries in the eurozone, two years after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, where the public finances have deteriorated the most," it said.

- Debt 'volcano?' - Even with strong economic growth of 7.0 percent last year and an estimated 4.0 percent in 2022, the watchdog warned that France risked running large and unsustainable deficits.

It forecast a deficit of 5.0 percent of GDP this year "of a completely structural nature" -- meaning that it was due to permanent over-spending, rather than one-off outlays linked to Covid-19.

The auditor cited "significant" tax cuts announced by Macron that would come into force in 2022, as well as extra spending commitments, including permanent additional funding for the health system.

The findings come at a highly sensitive moment as France gears up for presidential elections in April.

Related Topics

France Spain Italy Belgium Euro April 2019 Billion

Recent Stories

Govt determined to promote tax culture in country: ..

Govt determined to promote tax culture in country: Shaukat Tarin

3 minutes ago
 FIFA hails &#039;fantastic&#039; Abu Dhabi organis ..

FIFA hails &#039;fantastic&#039; Abu Dhabi organisation of FIFA Club World Cup U ..

6 minutes ago
 Erin Holland stuns fans with her 'snow queen' look

Erin Holland stuns fans with her 'snow queen' look

15 minutes ago
 PM directs to take effective measures to provide m ..

PM directs to take effective measures to provide maximum relief to masses

53 minutes ago
 Minsk Says OSCE Heads of State Meeting May Facilit ..

Minsk Says OSCE Heads of State Meeting May Facilitate Restoration of Trust - Mak ..

22 minutes ago
 Corvettes of Russia's Pacific Carry Out Training E ..

Corvettes of Russia's Pacific Carry Out Training Exercises in Sea of Okhotsk

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>