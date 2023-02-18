UrduPoint.com

French Rescue Team In Türkiye Worked Long Hours To Evacuate Survivors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2023 | 02:30 PM

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :A French rescue team in Kahramanmaras province in southern Türkiye has worked long hours to evacuate survivors from the rubble of two strong earthquakes that struck last week.

Team leader, Lieut.-Col. Stephane Jay told Anadolu that he came to Türkiye with a 64-member team and six dogs from the Paris region.

"Our team also has … a medical team, a logistics team and four rescue teams who are specialized in urban search and rescue, who are also professional firefighters from the Paris region," he said.

He lamented about having to remove bodies after 13, 14 even 15 hours on site.

"Unfortunately, sometimes it ended in failure. We ended up with people who were dead. So, it was emotionally very hard for the staff," said Jay.

"We arrived four or five days ago, and are here to work for a month -- to treat injured people in the field in quite complicated circumstances because the weather conditions are very difficult," he said.

