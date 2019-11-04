French Resistance figure Yvette Lundy dies aged 103

Lille, France, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Yvette Lundy, a French Resistance figure who taught reconciliation after surviving the horrors of a Nazi concentration camp, has died aged 103 in the northern French town of Epernay, authorities there said Sunday.

"Still today, I think of the camp at one point each day... often at night before I fall asleep," Lundy told AFP in 2017.

On the occasion of her 100th birthday that year, she was elevated to the Legion of Honour's second-highest level, that of Grand Officer.

Lundy was the youngest of seven children in a farming family in the champagne-growing region around Epernay northeast of Paris.

A schoolteacher in the nearby village of Gionge, she also worked at the town hall, a key job that allowed her to join a resistance network known as the Possum Escape Line.