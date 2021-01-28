UrduPoint.com
French Restaurant Owner Detained For Defying Shutdown

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

French restaurant owner detained for defying shutdown

Nice, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :A restaurant owner was in police custody on Thursday after he defied France's coronavirus restrictions by inviting dozens of people to eat in a revolt against the government's ban on the opening of cafes and other eateries.

The incident underscored the risks for President Emmanuel Macron as he weighs a third Covid-19 lockdown against growing frustration over curfews, work-from-home rules and other measures to curb the pandemic.

Christophe Wilson, 50, opened his restaurant "Poppies" in Nice on the Mediterranean coast on Wednesday for around 100 people who dropped their face masks to enjoy a Provencal stew and other specialities.

"When I see Carrefour or Prima and all these multinationals where hundreds of people are massed together, I can no longer accept it," he told a scrum of journalists during the opening, referring to major French shopping chains which are largely operating as normal.

"I have to pay my employees, support my family and welcome my clients," he said.

He issued a call to arms for fellow restaurant owners on the brink of failure since they were forced to close on October 30 as Covid-19 cases soared.

"Someone needs to get everyone fired up, and if I have to be the one who takes that risk, so be it," Wilson said.

