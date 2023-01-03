UrduPoint.com

French Retirement Age Hike To 65 'not Set In Stone': PM

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2023 | 02:00 PM

French retirement age hike to 65 'not set in stone': PM

Paris, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :The French government is prepared to show flexibility on a plan by President Emmanuel Macron to raise the retirement age to 65, the prime minister said Tuesday ahead of crunch talks with unions.

The age of 65 is "not set in stone," Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told FranceInfo radio, adding that "other solutions" could help the government reach its target of balancing the pensions system by 2030.

She said the plan, a flagship domestic policy of Macron's second presidential mandate, would be presented to the cabinet on January 23 before being debated in parliament at the beginning of February, she added.

The full details of the plan -- whose banner policy of raising the retirement age from the current level of 62 has been rejected out of hand by the unions -- are to be unveiled on January 10, she confirmed.

Macron's overhaul would be one of the most extensive in a series of pension reforms enacted by successive governments on both the left and right in recent decades aiming to end budget shortfalls.

The revamp was supposed to have been announced in mid-December but Macron, whose ruling party lost its overall parliament majority in polls last year, delayed the announcement to allow further talks.

Borne is due to hold new discussions with unions later on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Budget January February From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

PTI Chief changes his narratives to mislead people ..

PTI Chief changes his narratives to mislead people: Marriyum

7 minutes ago
 vivo Launches V25 5G and V25e with The Latest Colo ..

Vivo Launches V25 5G and V25e with The Latest Color Changing Glass and Powerful ..

45 minutes ago
 Najam Sethi approves revival of Depts/Services Org ..

Najam Sethi approves revival of Depts/Services Organisations, Regions and Distri ..

2 hours ago
 Mini-budget on cards as country faces tough econom ..

Mini-budget on cards as country faces tough economic situation

2 hours ago
 Afghan soil being used against Pakistan: Khawaja A ..

Afghan soil being used against Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

3 hours ago
 PM vows to adopt zero tolerance policy for terrori ..

PM vows to adopt zero tolerance policy for terrorists challenging country's writ

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.