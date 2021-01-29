UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Road Deaths Fall To Post-war Low In Covid Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

French road deaths fall to post-war low in Covid year

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Deaths on French roads dropped to their lowest level since World War II last year as Covid-19 restrictions sharply reduced car traffic, the national road safety agency said on Friday.

A total of 2,550 people died on the roads of mainland France, a drop of 21.4 percent from 2019.

The Securite Routiere agency said the fall was recorded in "exceptional" circumstances brought about by restrictions on movement due to the coronavirus pandemic, which had "a massive impact on road traffic".

France imposed two lockdowns in 2020, as well as night-time curfews in areas where coronavirus cases were particularly high.

The number of accidents resulting in injury and the number of injured people both fell by around 20 percent, the agency reported.

In the month of April alone -- in the middle of France's first national lockdown -- nationwide traffic plunged 75 percent compared to a typical pre-Covid month.

Overall car deaths fell by more than average in 2020, which the agency said was due to motorists aged over 75 cutting down on trips more than the rest of the population.

But deaths among truck drivers showed little change, as freight traffic continued close to normal levels.

The number of cyclists killed eased back only marginally, which the agency said was due to a sharp rise in the use of bicycles as people switched from public transport to bikes.

The increase in bicycle use was particularly noticeable in non-urban areas where cyclists are more likely to be killed because people tend to drive faster in the countryside, it said.

Related Topics

Injured France Road Car Died Traffic April 2019 2020 World War From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Debrief Of Pakistan Navy’s Operational Exercise ..

3 minutes ago

Emirates Skywards offers members more flexibility ..

8 minutes ago

Ufone marks two decades of being all about U

11 minutes ago

Blast near Israeli Embassy in Delhi: India media

25 minutes ago

Rimal Ali joins Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf

34 minutes ago

President directs FBR to recover over Rs 14m in bo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.