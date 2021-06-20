UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Rugby Goes For Youth In Australia Tour Squad

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

French rugby goes for youth in Australia tour squad

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Combining necessity with World Cup planning, France coach Fabien Galthie opted for youth on Sunday as he filled out his 42-man squad for a three-Test summer series in Australia.

Galthie had to wait until after the Top 14 play-off semi-finals to compete his selection.

The squad leaves France on Monday and French rugby authorities decided that quarantine rules means it would not be practical for players from the Top 14 finalists, Toulouse and La Rochelle, to fly out later.

Announcing Galthie's additional picks on Sunday, the French Rugby Federation also pointed to "the numerous injuries that marked this particular season." Damian Penaud, Teddy Thomas and Romain Taofifenua are the only players in the 42 with more than 20 international caps.

But the squad heads to the southern hemisphere for Tests on July 7 in Sydney, July 13 in Melbourne and July 17 in Brisbane with an eye on the World Cup in France in 2023.

The squad contains a strong representation from the France teams that have won the last two under-20 world titles, in 2018 and 2019, with the Paris second row, Pierre-Henri Azagoh, his counterpart from Racing, Ibrahim Diallo, and Florent Vanverberghe.

In total, there are 23 uncapped players including Perpignan fullback Melvyn Jaminet, who was never played above Pro D2, and Pau scrum-half Clovis Le Bail who is called up at the age of 26.

France squad:Forwards: Jean-Baptiste Gros (Toulon), Enzo Forletta (Montpellier), Quentin Walcker (Perpignan), Demba Bamba (Lyon), Wilfrid Hounkpatin (Castres), Sipili Falatea (Clermont), Gaetan Barlot (Castres), Etienne Fourcade (Clermont), Anthony Etrillard (Toulon), Killian Geraci (Lyon), Romain Taofifenua (Toulon), Baptiste Pesenti (Pau), Florent Vanverberghe (Castres), Pierre-Henry Azagoh (Stade Francais), Cyril Cazeaux (Bordeaux-Begles), Dylan Cretin (Lyon), Ibrahim Diallo (Racing 92), Alexandre Becognee (Montpellier), Alexandre Fischer (Clermont), Anthony Jelonch (Castres), Sekou Macalou (Stade Francais), Cameron Woki (Bordeaux-Begles), Patrick Sobela (Lyon)Backs: Baptiste Couilloud (Lyon), Clovis Le Bail (Pau), Teddy Iribaren (Racing), Louis Carbonel (Toulon), Antoine Hastoy (Pau), Joris Segonds (Stade Francais), Jonathan Danty (Stade Francais), Tani Vili (Clermont), Arthur Vincent (Montpellier), Julien Heriteau (Toulon), Pierre-Louis Barassi (Lyon), Gabin Villiere (Toulon), Alivereti Raka (Clermont), Damian Penaud (Clermont), Teddy Thomas (Racing 92), Romain Buros (Bordeaux-Begles), Anthony Bouthier (Montpellier), Gervais Cordin (Toulon), Melvyn Jaminet (Perpigna)

Related Topics

World Australia France Brisbane Melbourne Sydney Demba Perpignan Toulon Montpellier Toulouse La Rochelle Lyon Paris Clovis July Sunday 2018 2019 From Top Coach

Recent Stories

31,606 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

44 minutes ago

SEWA, SSSD launch humanitarian initiative

44 minutes ago

New video series highlights Expo 2020 Dubai’s in ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy launches Wastewater ..

2 hours ago

DEWA increases desalinated water production to 490 ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,850 new COVID-19 cases, 1,826 reco ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.