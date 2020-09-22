- Home
- Miscellaneous
- French rugby president Laporte questioned by financial investigators: sources in probe
French Rugby President Laporte Questioned By Financial Investigators: Sources In Probe
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 03:30 PM
Paris, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :French rugby federation president Bernard Laporte was questioned on Tuesday over his links with billionaire Montpellier owner Mohed Altrad, sources in the investigation said.
The World Rugby vice-chairman is suspected of pressuring the French rugby federation's appeals committee to reduce a disciplinary punishment against Montpellier.