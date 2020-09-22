UrduPoint.com
French Rugby President Laporte Questioned By Financial Investigators: Sources In Probe

Tue 22nd September 2020 | 03:30 PM



Paris, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :French rugby federation president Bernard Laporte was questioned on Tuesday over his links with billionaire Montpellier owner Mohed Altrad, sources in the investigation said.

The World Rugby vice-chairman is suspected of pressuring the French rugby federation's appeals committee to reduce a disciplinary punishment against Montpellier.

