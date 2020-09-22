French rugby president Laporte questioned by financial investigators: sources in probe

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :French rugby federation president Bernard Laporte was questioned on Tuesday over his links with billionaire Montpellier owner Mohed Altrad, sources in the investigation said.

The World Rugby vice-chairman is suspected of pressuring the French rugby federation's appeals committee to reduce a disciplinary punishment against Montpellier.