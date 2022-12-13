French rugby supremo awaits verdict in corruption trial

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :A French court is on Tuesday to deliver its verdict in the trial of Bernard Laporte, a towering figure in French rugby, for corruption and influence-peddling less than a year before France hosts the World Cup.

The 58-year-old French Rugby Federation (FFR) president is accused of favouritism in awarding a shirt sponsor contract for the national side to a close friend, Mohed Altrad, the billionaire owner of Top 14 champions Montpellier.

At the trial's close in September, prosecutors said they were seeking a three-year prison sentence for Laporte of which he should serve one behind bars, and the two others on probation.

They asked for his alleged accomplice Altrad to be handed the same punishment.

In addition, the prosecution called for a two-year ban on Laporte having any role in French rugby, and on Altrad running a business.

In France, one year terms for such offences are usually converted to house arrest or the wearing of an electronic bracelet without the person actually going to prison.

According to the charges, which his defence said were "trumped up", Laporte carried out illegal influence-peddling and passive corruption, mostly for the benefit of Altrad.

The two men's friendship and business links are at the heart of the case.

It goes back to February 2017 when they signed a deal under which Laporte, head of the FFR, agreed to appear in Altrad group conferences, and sold his image reproduction rights, in return for 180,000 Euros (then around $190,000).

But while that sum was indeed paid to Laporte, prosecutors claim that he never actually provided the services he signed up for.