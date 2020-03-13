UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Schools Shut For Next Two Weeks 'at Least': Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 02:40 PM

French schools shut for next two weeks 'at least': minister

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Educational establishments in France will be shut for the next two weeks "at least", due to the coronavirus, a minister said Friday, describing the move as part of a nationwide "applying of the brakes" to halt the spread of COVID-19.

President Emmanuel Macron had in an address to the nation late on Thursday announced a range of stringent measures to slow the spread of the virus, including closing all creches, schools and universities from Monday until further notice.

"The schools will be closed for as short a time as possible," Health Minister Olivier Veran told Europe 1 Radio.

"What we want is a massive applying of the brakes nationwide. The schools will be closed for as long is needed. It will be at least 15 days." The measure "is the right one to take to prepare for the circulation of the virus," he added.

Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer told France Inter radio that the school closures would last until at least the two-week Easter holidays -- which begin on April 4 in Paris -- but end-of-year exams were still scheduled to go ahead.

"We hope that by June the epidemic will be more behind us than in front of us," he said.

The coronavirus has already killed 61 people in France and infected 2,876, according to the latest figures released by the health ministry late on Thursday.

Macron also urged people aged over 70 to stay at home and announced measures to keep the economy afloat during the crisis, including compensating workers who are temporarily laid off for its duration.

"We will do everything that is necessary and even more," said Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, acknowledging such help would cost the state "tens of billions of Euros".

Speaking to BFM tv, Le Maire slammed US President Donald Trump's ban on entry into the United States of people coming from continental Europe as an "aberration" that risked sparking "economic chaos".

Related Topics

Europe Holidays France Trump Paris United States April June TV All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

IPL postponed amid fears of Coronavirus

7 minutes ago

PSL-2020: Foreign players start leaving for their ..

15 minutes ago

Foreign players may leave PSL if they want amid Co ..

30 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler’s Court mourns death of Sheikh Ahm ..

1 hour ago

Fans to be barred from Super Rugby in Australia ov ..

49 minutes ago

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus in East A ..

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.