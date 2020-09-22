UrduPoint.com
French Shares Plunge 3.74 Pct

Tue 22nd September 2020 | 06:00 PM

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :French shares tumbled on Tuesday with the benchmark Paris CAC 40 down 3.74 percent, or 186.14 points, to close at 4,792.04 points.

All the 40 selected large companies lost in the day.International steel producer ArcelorMittal SA went down by 8.39 percent, the top loser of the blue chips. French multinational automobile manufacturer Renault lost 7.75 percent and French banking group Societe Generale edged down 7.66 percent.

