UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Shipping Giant To Stop Gambian Timber Exports Over Smuggling Fears

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 11:50 PM

French shipping giant to stop Gambian timber exports over smuggling fears

Dakar, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :French shipping giant CMA CGM said Wednesday that it would suspend all timber exports from the West African state of The Gambia over illegal rosewood-smuggling fears.

The West African rosewood tree is an internationally protected species, but is overexploited because of high demand for its darkly hued timber, which is popular with furniture makers.

CMA CGM said in a statement on Wednesday that it was suspending all timber exports from The Gambia until further notice due to suspicions that it had unwittingly shipped undeclared rosewood.

There have long been suspicions of rosewood smuggling rings operating in the poor nation of some 2 million people -- the smallest on mainland Africa.

The Environmental Investigation Agency, an NGO, said in a June report that The Gambia has served as a transit point for an estimated 1.

6 million rosewood trees since 2012.

Most of the contraband timber that passes through the country is logged illegally in neighbouring Senegal, according to the report.

Citing interviews with traffickers, the report added that rosewood smuggling "rapidly exploded" in 2012 due to strong demand in China, despite the species nearing extinction in The Gambia.

On Wednesday, CMA CGM also said it would strengthen internal controls for protected animal or plant species, including drafting a black list of suspected illegal traffickers.

Exporters will also have to declare whether a species is covered by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species and carry the required permit.

Related Topics

Africa Exports Poor China Senegal Gambia June All From Million

Recent Stories

EAD joins forces with National Aquarium for rehabi ..

37 minutes ago

K9 police dogs detect COVID-19

52 minutes ago

MoI discusses ways to enhance cooperation with Sin ..

52 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 51,000 addition ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,036 new coronavirus cases, ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council discuss prepara ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.